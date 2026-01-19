Vedang Raina sparks romance with Naomika Saran amid Khushi Kapoor split drama 

Vedang Raina has reportedly embarked on a new romance hunt after parting ways with his girlfriend, Khushi Kapoor.
On Monday, January 19, the Hindustan Times reported that the Jigra actor was recently spotted with the industry's newest debutant, Naomika Saran, who is also a granddaughter of veteran Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna.
The new B-town couple, who are seemingly all set to take over the silver screen, were pictured enjoying a cozy date at the Maddock Films office, which left the fans to share theories about their possible romance on social media.
Vedang and Naomika arrived at the venue with scripts in their hand and a palpable new project energy, as they had been called for their upcoming movie’s script narration.
The paparazzi went into a frenzy as the two were seen exiting producer Dinesh Vijan’s office in Mumbai with scripts in hand.
As reported by multiple verified news outlets, the fresh pair has been shortlisted by Maddock Films for an upcoming comedy film, which is yet to be titled.
However, this sighting sparked romance rumours between the two as the newly single Vedang Raina has officially called it quits after two years of dating.
Following a distant Christmas 2025 and a lack of mutual posts in early 2026, the ship seems to have sailed.
Despite the ongoing breakup rumours, neither Vedang nor Khushi Kapoor have confirmed their high-profile split.