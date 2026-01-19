Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
King and Queen of Spain issue statement expressing condolences over Adamuz incident

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia broken their silence on tragic train crash incident in Spain

The Spanish Royal Family has released King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia's emotional statement over train accident in the town of Adamuz , Córdoba.

On Sunday, January 18, just hours after the deadly incident occurred - which has already claimed the lives of 39 passengers, their majesties issued a statement to express their deepest condolences.

"We are following with great concern the serious accident involving two high-speed trains in Adamuz. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the deceased , as well as our best wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured," the official statement read.

Meanwhile, the monarch's official Instagram account released a video of Felipe VI speaking to the press, with a message that read, "The King and Queen extend their deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who died and their full support to those injured in the Adamuz train accident."

"They also express their gratitude for the tireless work of the emergency services and the admirable solidarity shown by the local residents since last night," it added.

Authorities are investigating the incident which occurred when several carriages of an Iryo train derailed and came to rest on a parallel track.

