Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2026: Here's everything you should know

Every year on the third Monday of January, the United States celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a national holiday that honours Martin Luther and his contributions to the civil rights movements.
King's life ended abruptly when he was assassinated in 1968 and today people across the US celebrate the MLK day, which falls close to King's 15 January birthday.
King was an incredibly influential figure who helped to shape America's history.
Before 1964, Black people in the US were treated unfairly and faced segregation in schools, restaurants, buses and other public places.
King wanted to end this discrimination and in 1963, he gave his famous "I Have a Dream" speech in Washington DC, in which he called for a future where everyone is treated equally, regardless of skin colour.
His speech went down in history, inspired millions of people, and helped to bring about the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
Just four days after his assassination, US Representative John Conyers from Michigan, a longtime supporter of civil rights, introduced a bill in Congress to officially recognize King and his contributions.
While many people see it as a day off from work or school, King’s family and supporters encourage Americans to use the holiday to reflect on his legacy.
This includes promoting equality, justice and non-violent action as well as volunteering and helping others in their communities to carry forward the values King stood for.
In 1964, King was awarded the the Nobel Peace Prize for his campaigning.
People across the US will take part in parades, cultural events and volunteer activities to honour the civil rights leaders and his legacy.