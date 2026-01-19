World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
World

Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2026: Here's everything you should know

Martin Luther King Jr. was an incredibly influential figure who helped to shape America's history

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2026: Heres everything you should know
Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2026: Here's everything you should know

Every year on the third Monday of January, the United States celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a national holiday that honours Martin Luther and his contributions to the civil rights movements.

King's life ended abruptly when he was assassinated in 1968 and today people across the US celebrate the MLK day, which falls close to King's 15 January birthday.

Here's everything you need to know

King was an incredibly influential figure who helped to shape America's history.

Before 1964, Black people in the US were treated unfairly and faced segregation in schools, restaurants, buses and other public places.

King wanted to end this discrimination and in 1963, he gave his famous "I Have a Dream" speech in Washington DC, in which he called for a future where everyone is treated equally, regardless of skin colour.

His speech went down in history, inspired millions of people, and helped to bring about the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

Just four days after his assassination, US Representative John Conyers from Michigan, a longtime supporter of civil rights, introduced a bill in Congress to officially recognize King and his contributions.

While many people see it as a day off from work or school, King’s family and supporters encourage Americans to use the holiday to reflect on his legacy.

This includes promoting equality, justice and non-violent action as well as volunteering and helping others in their communities to carry forward the values King stood for.

In 1964, King was awarded the the Nobel Peace Prize for his campaigning.

People across the US will take part in parades, cultural events and volunteer activities to honour the civil rights leaders and his legacy.

Japan’s first female PM Takaichi to dissolve parliament, in a shocking move
Japan’s first female PM Takaichi to dissolve parliament, in a shocking move
China’s birth rate hits record low as population shrinks 3.39 million in 2025
China’s birth rate hits record low as population shrinks 3.39 million in 2025
Spain train crash: 21 dead, over 100 injured after high-speed train collision
Spain train crash: 21 dead, over 100 injured after high-speed train collision
Man taken into custody after woman killed in Thorpe St Andrew
Man taken into custody after woman killed in Thorpe St Andrew
Piers Morgan suffers serious injury after frightening fall
Piers Morgan suffers serious injury after frightening fall
Deadly Gul Plaza blaze kills six in Karachi, hundreds remain missing
Deadly Gul Plaza blaze kills six in Karachi, hundreds remain missing
Minnesota protests: 1,500 soldiers on stand-by orders amid ICE clashes
Minnesota protests: 1,500 soldiers on stand-by orders amid ICE clashes
Ivanka Trump celebrates Jared Kushner's birthday with affectionate homage
Ivanka Trump celebrates Jared Kushner's birthday with affectionate homage
Russia mocks EU outcry over Trump’s Greenland tariffs: ‘Don’t provoke your daddy’
Russia mocks EU outcry over Trump’s Greenland tariffs: ‘Don’t provoke your daddy’
Trump’s controversial tariff plan sparks outrage across Europe
Trump’s controversial tariff plan sparks outrage across Europe
US tariffs threat looms over UK and Europe amid Greenland controversy
US tariffs threat looms over UK and Europe amid Greenland controversy
UK braces for cold snap, possible snow later this month
UK braces for cold snap, possible snow later this month

Popular News

Paris Hilton pens warm note amid BFF Britney Spears' bold new era

Paris Hilton pens warm note amid BFF Britney Spears' bold new era
2 hours ago
Novak Djokovic makes history with 100th victory at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic makes history with 100th victory at Australian Open
2 hours ago
King and Queen of Spain issue statement expressing condolences over Adamuz incident

King and Queen of Spain issue statement expressing condolences over Adamuz incident
2 hours ago