Sajal Aly shares breathtaking photos from her birthday bash with a sweet note

Sajal Aly offered her fans a peek into her intimate birthday bash.
The Zard Patton Ka Bunn actress - who marked her 32nd birthday on January 17, 2026, shared a carousel of photos and a video featuring Sajal cutting her huge birthday cake decorated with real flowers and candles.
Next in line were multiple clicks of Sajal with a rather small cake wearing a birthday hat and a crown.
The Instagram carousel also featured two photos of the Sinf e Aahan star striking poses with her sister Saboor.
Alongside the birthday post was a beautiful caption which read, "Home. Family. Love. Duas. My best birthday yet. I felt much love, warmth, and kindness in every message and every prayer."
"Grateful beyond words for the people I’m truly blessed with.Thank you everyone for making my birthday so special," it added.
She further noted, "Stepping into this new year with hope, gratitude, and a promise to be kinder to myself.
"Also, thank you saboor for the most beautiful cake, but even more for the love you pour into every little thing you do for me! Heart full," Sajal penned for the Parizaad actress.