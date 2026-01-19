Valentino Garavani, legendary Italian designer dies at 93

World
  By Fatima Nadeem
World

Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani, known as Valentino has died at the age of 93.

He was celebrated worldwide for his elegant evening gowns and luxurious designs which became a favourite among celebrities, royals and socialites over several decades.

According to his foundation, he “peacefully passed away today at his residence in Rome, surrounded by the love of his family,” a statement posted to Instagram said.

He started the Valentino fashion brand in 1960 and was regarded as one of the top designers in the world alongside Giorgio Armani and Karl Lagerfeld.

Valentino's first high-profile clients was actress Elizabeth Taylor whom he met in Rome during the filming of Cleopatra in the early 1960s.

Other famous and glamorous women who wore his designs early in his career included Begum Aga Khan, Queen Paola of Belgium, actresses Audrey Hepburn and Joan Collins, and Jacqueline Kennedy who even wore his gown for her wedding.

As per multiple reports, Valentino will be lying in state at Piazza Mignanelli between January 21 and 22.

His funeral will take place the next day at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels and Martyrs.

In December 2023, Valentino was honoured with the outstanding achievement award at the British Fashion Awards which were held at London's Royal Albert Hall.

