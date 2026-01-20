Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Brooklyn Beckham publicly lashes out at David, Victoria with fiery statement

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have been estranged with Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, since April last year

Brooklyn Beckham has finally broken his silence on the months-long family feud with his estranged parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

On Monday, January 20, the photographer-turned-chef took to his Instagram Stories to share his side of the story amid the escalating family rift with his family members.

In his series of explosive messages, Brooklyn said he does "not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

The eldest yet estranged son of David and Victoria, who welcomed him on March 4, 1999, additionally noted that his "entire life," his parents have "controlled narratives in the press about our family."

He also accused the English fashion designer and former footballer of continuously making efforts to ruin his relationship with his wife, Nicola Beckham, even before his marriage.

P.C.: Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram Stories
P.C.: Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram Stories 

Brooklyn additionally recalled how Victoria “went so far” to call her eldest son "evil" when he and his life partner chose to include his Nanny Sandra, and Nicola's Naunni at his table, during his wedding planning.

These explosive statements followed months of family feud rumours that emerged during David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s milestone birthdays in April and May last year. 

At the time, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the absence of Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, despite living in the same country. 

As of now, neither Victoria nor David's representatives has reacted to their eldest son’s zealous statement.    

