Major blunder by Rihanna's bodyguard leaves singer in unexpected chaos

  By Salima Bhutto
‘Diamonds’ hitmaker gets in a tight spot due to her bodyguard’s unplanned blunder

A major blunder by Rihanna's bodyguard has unintentionally put the singer in a tight spot.

According to PEOPLE, the 37-year-old singer was recently hit by a closing door during an outing in New York City last week on January 16.

The Diamonds hitmaker was exiting the Four Seasons Hotel when one of her security guards walked ahead of her, leaving the doors behind him to close in her face.

The Grammy winner really rolled with it as she paused for a moment before quipping, “Such a gentleman you are”.

The singer, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, then giggled to herself as she got into a waiting car.

The minor incident comes a week after the Fenty Beauty founder’s partner A$AP Rocky revealed that it was his mother’s manifestation that brought the two together.

In a New York Times Popcast interview last week, the American rapper, with whom Rihanna shares three children, two sons and a daughter, explained, “My mother used to say s--- like, ‘I know you like this girl that you [are] with right now’ — I ain’t gon’ say no names — ‘but I want you with RiRi.’ It’s like, ‘Ma, why you keep saying that? That girl don’t even want me like that."

The rapper, who recently released his fourth album Don’t Be Dumb, went on to say, “Mothers know best… I’m thankful that [Rihanna] was put in my life at that time because any time prior to that I don’t think I was ready for something like that. I don’t think she was either.”

It’s worth mentioning here that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since 2020. 

