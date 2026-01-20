Kim Kardashian calls Valentino Garavani 'magical' as she mourns designer's death

Kim Kardashian recently got emotional as she mourns legendary designer, Valentino Garavani’s death.
While paying tribute to the late iconic designer, who passed away at the age of 93, the 45-year-old reality star took to Instagram Stories on Monday, January 19, sharing multiple pictures.
Her one photo was followed by a broken-hearted emoji, featuring a photo of her deep in conversation with Garavani.
Another photo from the same event featured more of their conversation, along with emojis of two doves carrying olive branches.
In the snaps, the late designer donned a black suit with a red patterned pocket square, while Kardashian wore a flowing white suit.
The mother of four finally concluded with a fun snap that showed her and her sister Kourtney adjoining Garavani.
"Sweet Valentino. You were magical, so special," she captioned the snap, adding, "Thank you for your magic. Rest in peace."
Kim Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner also posted a separate post on her Instagram Story, penning an emotional note for the the Italian fashion designer, "Rest in peace to a true legend."
She began, "Valentino was more than an icon in fashion, he was a visionary, an artist, a genius, and a gentleman in every sense of the word.
"His extraordinary talent, timeless elegance, and dedication to beauty shaped the fashion world forever,' the celebrity momager continued. 'To us, he was also a dear friend. He was warm, generous, kind, and deeply special to our family.
"We are so grateful for the memories, the love, and the incredible legacy he leaves behind,' Jenner concluded. 'You will be missed beyond words, Valentino."
For the unversed, Valentino Garavani died on Monday at his home in Rome and the cause of death hasn't been officially disclosed yet.