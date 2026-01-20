'Summer House' alums Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula confirm split after 4 years 

Kyle Cooke and his now estranged wife, Amanda Batula, officially parted ways.
On Tuesday, January 20, the Summer House stars shocked fans with their unexpected divorce announcement.
Taking to their Instagram Stories, the devastated Cooke and Batula wrote, "After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple."
"We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing," the pair announced.
They concluded their emotional statement by requesting that fans respect their privacy during this difficult time.
"It feels ironic to ask for privacy during this time since we’ve always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter, Amanda & Kyle," the popular television personalities said in a message.
For those unaware, Cooke has been a main cast member on the Hamptons-set series since it began in 2017, and Batula joined when they started dating in season two.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pair got engaged on camera in September 2018 and married in September 2021.