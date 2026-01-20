Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

'Summer House' alums Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula confirm split after 4 years

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula parted ways after spending four years

  • By Fatima Hassan
Summer House alums Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula confirm split after 4 years
'Summer House' alums Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula confirm split after 4 years 

Kyle Cooke and his now estranged wife, Amanda Batula, officially parted ways.

On Tuesday, January 20, the Summer House stars shocked fans with their unexpected divorce announcement.

Taking to their Instagram Stories, the devastated Cooke and Batula wrote, "After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple."

"We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing," the pair announced.

They concluded their emotional statement by requesting that fans respect their privacy during this difficult time.

"It feels ironic to ask for privacy during this time since we’ve always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter, Amanda & Kyle," the popular television personalities said in a message.

For those unaware, Cooke has been a main cast member on the Hamptons-set series since it began in 2017, and Batula joined when they started dating in season two.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pair got engaged on camera in September 2018 and married in September 2021.   

Jodie Foster reveals terrifying lion encounter during Disney film shoot
Jodie Foster reveals terrifying lion encounter during Disney film shoot
Kanye West makes exciting move for music lovers in India
Kanye West makes exciting move for music lovers in India
Kim Kardashian calls Valentino Garavani 'magical' as she mourns designer's death
Kim Kardashian calls Valentino Garavani 'magical' as she mourns designer's death
Major blunder by Rihanna's bodyguard leaves singer in unexpected chaos
Major blunder by Rihanna's bodyguard leaves singer in unexpected chaos
Brooklyn Beckham publicly lashes out at David, Victoria with fiery statement
Brooklyn Beckham publicly lashes out at David, Victoria with fiery statement
Little Mix's Jesy Nelson, Zion Foster end engagement after twins' SMA diagnosis
Little Mix's Jesy Nelson, Zion Foster end engagement after twins' SMA diagnosis
Emma Watson earns British Diversity Awards nod: Event details inside
Emma Watson earns British Diversity Awards nod: Event details inside
D4vd case update: Investigator challenges authorities over Celeste Rivas death
D4vd case update: Investigator challenges authorities over Celeste Rivas death
Paris Hilton pens warm note amid BFF Britney Spears' bold new era
Paris Hilton pens warm note amid BFF Britney Spears' bold new era
James Martin's girlfriend confirms engagement with sweet shout-out
James Martin's girlfriend confirms engagement with sweet shout-out
Keith Urban suffers blow as daughters decline big request for new girlfriend
Keith Urban suffers blow as daughters decline big request for new girlfriend
Glambot director defends Jennifer Lopez amid rudeness claims at Golden Globes
Glambot director defends Jennifer Lopez amid rudeness claims at Golden Globes

Popular News

Neha Kakkar sets record straight on divorce rumours as career faces heat

Neha Kakkar sets record straight on divorce rumours as career faces heat
an hour ago
US agrees on Greenland talks as Denmark sends troops to Arctic territory

US agrees on Greenland talks as Denmark sends troops to Arctic territory
an hour ago
Imtiaz Ali defends AR Rahman after his controversial statement

Imtiaz Ali defends AR Rahman after his controversial statement
34 minutes ago