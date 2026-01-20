Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Entertainment

Kanye West makes exciting move for music lovers in India

Kanye West is bringing his iconic music to India for the first time this year.

According to Hollywood Hungama, the 48-year-old rapper’s concert tour in India, will mark a historic milestone for both Indian audiences and the global rapper.

Details such as specific cities and venues have not been disclosed yet, but sources familiar with the plans noted that he is expected to perform his hit tracks like Ultralight Beam, Stronger, Good Life, and Gold Digger.

According to multiple sources, the 24-time Grammy winner’s visit is anticipated to be a major cultural event.

Moreover, no official confirmation from West’s team or promoters regarding the India leg of the tour has not been released yet.

While this will be the hip-hop rapper’s first official concert tour stop in India, West has visited the country on many previous occasions.

The ex-husband of Kim Kardashian travelled to India for a spiritual retreat in 2009 and later visited Mumbai in 2012 to promote his women’s fashion label.

The news comes after the news of Kanye West’s daughter, North West teaming up with her father for a new track titled, Piercing on My Hand.

His 12-year-old daughter took to her newly formed Instagram account, sharing a snippet to her Instagram Stories, writing, “Piercing on my hand, the other holding bands.”

In the end, North West, shared, “No friends, just filter, you wouldn’t understand.”

