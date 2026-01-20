Jodie Foster reveals terrifying lion encounter during Disney film shoot 

Jodie Foster is recalling a terrifying acting experience during the shoot of her iconic Disney film.
In a recent interview with W Magazine, the Silence of the Lambs actress revealed that once she was attacked by a big cat while filming the 1972 Disney movie, Napoleon and Samantha, as a child.
Foster additionally told the media outlet that she still has "many scars" after being attacked by the giant animal on the set of her old movie.
At the time, the two-time Oscar-winning artist was only nine years old, saying, "I was mauled by a lion when I was eight-and-a-half or nine."
"The lion picked me up, shook me around, moved me horizontally, and then dropped me. I had two perfect punctures on one side and then two perfect punctures on the other, on my hip," Foster added.
She continued, "But as the years have gone on and we get bigger, you know, who even knows where they are anymore. They kind of just move around."
The 63-year-old American actress said the animal's trainer eventually got the situation under control, but that it was still one of the "scariest" things to happen to her while shooting a movie.
Napoleon and Samantha were initially premiered in the United States of America in July 1972.
It also stars Johnny Whitaker and Michael Douglas, and follows two young children as the leading characters.