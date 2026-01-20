Aashir Wajahat joins Sanam Saeed, Emmad Irfani in latest episode of 'Kafeel' 

Sanam Saeed and Emmad Irfani's superhit ongoing new series, Kafeel, has brought a new twist as Aashir Wajahat joined the cast.
On Monday, January 19, the Karachi Se Lahore actor turned to his Instagram account after entering the latest episode of the emotional television series.
"Entering the world of Kafeel as Subuk. It’s a story that needs to be told, and the right people are telling it. Grateful to be working with the best in the business. Mondays and Tuesdays 8 pm on 8 pm on @arydigital.tv," Wajahat added in his caption.
The 23-year-old Pakistani actor and singer also included some fun behind-the-scenes moments alongside his co-stars, including Areeka Haq, Nooray Zeeshan, Hania Ahmed, and others.
He also gave fans a glimpse of a few intense scenes, where the director of the drama series, Meesam Nazar, is seen giving a briefing to the young actors before camera rolling.
For those unaware, the much-anticipated drama series Kafeel premiered on ARY Digital on December 15, 2025.
The popular serial, which started with a powerful and nostalgic opening, is written by renowned Pakistani author Umera Ahmed.