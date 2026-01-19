Rani Mukerji makes rare admission daughter Adira: 'I am very scared of her'

Rani Mukerji has made a rare confession about raising her young daughter, Adira Chopra, who she welcomed in 2015 with husband, Aditya Chopra.
In an interview with Zoom, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress opened up about challenges posed by parenting in today's world.
Talking about Adira, Rani noted, "She also fires me. She is Gen Alpha, so she fires me, and I have to listen to her."
"Because every generation changes. I used to get slaps from my mom. I can't expect to do that with her because she would slap me back."
"She was jumping in the house while the National Awards were happening. It's very sweet, but because she is an Alpha kid, I am very scared of her," the 47-year-old shared.
Rani also revealed that after her dad, Ram Mukherjee's, passing, things were tough; however, she felt a balance after her daughter's birth, adding, "My daughter has taken my father's place. She is my biggest cheerleader today."
The Mujhse Dosti Karoge! actress also revealed that Adira has not seen all her films because the 10-year-old gets too emotional when she sees her mother cry on screen.
"She likes to see me when I'm dancing and when I am happy on screen. She loves 'Hichki', 'Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic', and 'Bunty Aur Babli'. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was tough for her to watch because, in the first scene, I die, so I couldn't go beyond that."
On the professional front, Rani Mukerji, who is celebrating her 30 years in the film industry, is now gearing up for Mardaani 3, which is scheduled for release on January 30, 2025.