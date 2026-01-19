Neha Kakkar takes ‘break’ from relationship: ‘Not sure if I’ll be back’

Neha Kakkar is requesting for privacy as she has decided to take a break.
According to an Indian media Instagram page, the Badri Ki Dulhania singer turned to her Instagram Stories on Monday, January 19, to update fans about her major decision regarding her personal and professional life.
In the stories, the Sunny Sunny singer revealed that she has decided to “take a break” from everything and asked fans and paparazzi to not film or capture any video or photo of her if they spot her outside.
“Time to take a break from Responsibilities, Relationships, Work and Everything I can think of right now. Not sure if I'll be back or not. Thank you,” she wrote.
In the second story, the 37-year-old Indian singer continued, “And, I request Paparazzi and Fans to Not to film me at all. I hope you respect my privacy and let me live freely in this world. No Cameras Plz! I request! This is the least you all can give me for my peace.”
Notably, Neha Kakkar did not reveal the reason behind her surprising decision and also deleted her updates shortly after posting.
This comes just a month after the songstress and her brother, Tony Kakkar, received immense backlash over their single, Candy Shop, and dance moves in the track, which people described as a “cheap copy” of K-pop artists.