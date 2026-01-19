Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Ayub Khoso shares tough acting experience with his 'Dasht' co-star Atiqa Odho

Atiqa Odho and Ayub Khoso shared the screen in the iconic 1990s drama series 'Dasht'

  • By Fatima Hassan
Ayub Khoso shares tough acting experience with his Dasht co-star Atiqa Odho
Ayub Khoso shares tough acting experience with his 'Dasht' co-star Atiqa Odho  

Pakistani veteran actor, Ayub Khoso, is breaking his silence on his equation with colleague, Atiqa Odho. 

The 66-year-old actor, who has been away from the spotlight, has made a rare television appearance on the Zabardast talk show hosted by Wasi Shah, where he recalled his acting experience alongside the Humsafar actress.  

Khoso – who played the lead role as Mir Guwaraam in the iconic TV series- shared that he faced personal challenges while filming romantic scenes with Odho.

"We were doing a drama series, Dasht, with an ensemble cast, in which I played a rough and tough tribal character. Because of my get-up, people think I am tough," the Dushman actor noted.

He continued, "I remember there was a romantic scene with Atiqa Odho in Dasht, and I felt great difficulty while filming it. We Balochs have a different concept of romance. However, Tariq Meraj’s concept of romance was deep and poetic."

As of now, Atiqa Odho has not reacted to the actor's light-hearted remarks.

For those unaware, Ayub Khoso, who has served the Pakistani media industry for around four decades, has also appeared in superhit films, including Khuda Kay Liye, Welcome 2 Karachi and others.  

AR Rahman 'forced' to apologise amid 'communal' remarks, claims Varun Grover
AR Rahman 'forced' to apologise amid 'communal' remarks, claims Varun Grover
Neha Kakkar takes ‘break’ from relationship: ‘Not sure if I’ll be back’
Neha Kakkar takes ‘break’ from relationship: ‘Not sure if I’ll be back’
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Love & War' gets upsetting update
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Love & War' gets upsetting update
Vedang Raina sparks romance with Naomika Saran amid Khushi Kapoor split drama
Vedang Raina sparks romance with Naomika Saran amid Khushi Kapoor split drama
Shah Rukh Khan expresses joy as he turns presenter at 2026 Joy Awards
Shah Rukh Khan expresses joy as he turns presenter at 2026 Joy Awards
Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' releasing on THIS date
Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' releasing on THIS date
Minal Khan calls out authorities over their silence on Gul Plaza fire
Minal Khan calls out authorities over their silence on Gul Plaza fire
Celebrities speak out on devastating Gul Plaza fire tragedy
Celebrities speak out on devastating Gul Plaza fire tragedy
Govinda sets record straight on Sunita Ahuja divorce rumours: ‘Today I’m responding’
Govinda sets record straight on Sunita Ahuja divorce rumours: ‘Today I’m responding’
AR Rahman breaks silence on being gaslighted despite his legendary career
AR Rahman breaks silence on being gaslighted despite his legendary career
Aneet Padda recalls iconic 'Saiyaarah' scene with Ahaan Panday at 6-month mark
Aneet Padda recalls iconic 'Saiyaarah' scene with Ahaan Panday at 6-month mark
Alizeh Shah issues heartbreaking statement after shocking Karachi incident
Alizeh Shah issues heartbreaking statement after shocking Karachi incident

Popular News

WhatsApp adds cover photo feature to make profiles more unique

WhatsApp adds cover photo feature to make profiles more unique
8 minutes ago
Kate Middleton continues royal duties amid Meghan Markle's possible UK return

Kate Middleton continues royal duties amid Meghan Markle's possible UK return
31 minutes ago
Glambot director defends Jennifer Lopez amid rudeness claims at Golden Globes

Glambot director defends Jennifer Lopez amid rudeness claims at Golden Globes
2 hours ago