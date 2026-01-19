Ayub Khoso shares tough acting experience with his 'Dasht' co-star Atiqa Odho  

Pakistani veteran actor, Ayub Khoso, is breaking his silence on his equation with colleague, Atiqa Odho.
The 66-year-old actor, who has been away from the spotlight, has made a rare television appearance on the Zabardast talk show hosted by Wasi Shah, where he recalled his acting experience alongside the Humsafar actress.
Khoso – who played the lead role as Mir Guwaraam in the iconic TV series- shared that he faced personal challenges while filming romantic scenes with Odho.
"We were doing a drama series, Dasht, with an ensemble cast, in which I played a rough and tough tribal character. Because of my get-up, people think I am tough," the Dushman actor noted.
He continued, "I remember there was a romantic scene with Atiqa Odho in Dasht, and I felt great difficulty while filming it. We Balochs have a different concept of romance. However, Tariq Meraj’s concept of romance was deep and poetic."
As of now, Atiqa Odho has not reacted to the actor's light-hearted remarks.
For those unaware, Ayub Khoso, who has served the Pakistani media industry for around four decades, has also appeared in superhit films, including Khuda Kay Liye, Welcome 2 Karachi and others.