Imran Khan makes candid admission as he marks comeback in 'Happy Patel' 

Imran Khan has recently opened up about his latest mega comeback with the new movie, Happy Patel.
The Katti Batti star is back on the big screen after a decade with a cameo in Happy Patel and the actor says his return is driven by a desire to reconnect and make movies for the sheer joy of it.
In a conversation with PTI, Khan said, "In late 2023, when I started reemerging from my hibernation, and connecting with the world, people said, ‘Hey, this guy is alive’ and started reaching out. (But) My approach at this point is very different from what it was back then."
"Not everybody wants the same thing from their careers. Everyone’s got different paths that they’re seeking. I’m not seeking to build myself into a very big star, to be the biggest star or to be in the top three. Unless I love the film and really want to make it, I won’t. I will only make a film if I feel FOMO (fear of missing out)," the I Hate Luv Storys star noted.
Khan said when he heard that Das and another friend, actor Mithila Palkar, were working together on a "zany, spoofy spy comedy:, he couldn’t shake off the feeling of missing out.
For those unaware, Happy Patel, which released in theatres on Friday, January 16, is a quirky spy comedy.
It is a reunion between Imran and Das after Delhi Belly (2011), and with Palkar.
Imran Khan's last leading role was in the 2015 film Katti Batti, which released in 2015.