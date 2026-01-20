Shah Rukh Khan to star in 'Main Hoon Na' director Farah Khan's new film?  

Farah Khan has announced a major announcement regarding her possible reunion with Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, on the big screen.
In her latest YouTube vlog, featuring her chef Dilip, the popular filmmaker revealed that she is ready to take her director's seat for her upcoming film.
During the new episode of her superhit show on YT, Farah unexpectedly gave fans a major update about her next movie.
In the viral footage, the mom of three is heard saying, "I will make a film soon! My kids are going to college, so I will make up for that. There is a whole petition for me to return to direction, so I think it is time, I think by the end of this year I will start.
After her guest, Nakuul Mehta, expressed his desire that he really missed the Farah Khan genre on the big screen.
The 61-year-old Indian film director and choreographer later clarified that she will only proceed in filmmaking if Shah Rukh Khan agrees to sign her new movie; otherwise, she will wait.
"If I do (direct her film), I will do it with Shah Rukh! Otherwise, I will wait and do YouTube," Khan quipped.
For those unaware, Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan have collaborated on several successful films, including iconic titles like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Tees Maar Khan.