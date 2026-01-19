Sehar Khan makes emotional plea to government after deadly Gul Plaza fire

Sehar Khan has penned an emotional note expressing her anger and shock over the fire at Gul Plaza, Karachi, where at least 21 people lost their lives.
Turning to her Instagram Stories on Monday, January 19, the Aik Aur Pakeeza actress noted, "This news from Gul Plaza has completely shaken me," adding that while the authorities failed to contain the fire, a rescue worker also lost his life.
"This is a massive tragedy. These are real people who have lost everything they worked for. Many had Invested their entire savings, and some even took loans to stock up for Eid," Sehar continued, highlighting the financial burden of the deadly tragedy.
Urging the government to take action, the 25-year-old said, "Ya Allah, what a painful trial this is. I sincerely urge the Government of Sindh sindhgov to intervene without delay @parristermurtazawahab take this matter seriously, and ensure fair compensation for all those who have suffered losses."
"My prayers are with the victims, and my deepest respect goes to the rescue-1122 workers who put their lives on the line for others," she concluded the social media note.
The Gul Plaza fire that broke out over the weekend claimed at least 21 lives, leaving several injured, making it one of the deadliest fires in Karachi in recent years.