  • By Hania Jamil
AR Rahman 'forced' to apologise amid 'communal' remarks, claims Varun Grover

The renowned composer has been under fire for his recent remarks about Bollywood

Varun Grover has backed AR Rahman after he found himself in a bit of a pickle following his remarks on Bollywood

Sharing the music video of O Paalanhaare, a hit track composed by Rahman for the film Lagaan, on his X account, Grover called out the reaction to the composer's comments.

In his social media post, the National Award-winning lyricist penned, "The greatest living composer of the last 3 decades got attacked and abused (even by people within the industry) for stating an opinion in the politest, mildest manner, that too based on his lived experience."

He added, "And the very next day forced to issue an apology/clarification to calm the toxic mob down. If any further proof was needed to confirm his hints at the rising divisiveness..."

The controversy broke after Rahman's recent interview with BBC Asian Network, where he was asked if he had faced prejudice in Bollywood as a Tamil composer.

Sharing that he has not personally experienced much discrimination, crediting God, Rahman hinted that recent years might have seen power shifts, with less creative voices gaining influence.

The situation escalated when Rahman criticised the film Chhaava for "cashing in on divisiveness". He also shared that recently he has been receiving limited work offers, and the reasons often reach him indirectly, tagging it as "Chinese whispers".

In response to the backlash, AR Rahman issued a video statement on Sunday, highlighting his love for India and clarifying that his comments stemmed from personal experience, not any political motive.

