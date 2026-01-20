US agrees on Greenland talks as Denmark sends troops to Arctic territory

US President Donald Trump has agreed to discuss the Greenland matter with the European Union leaders.
According to Sky News, after Denmark sent more troops to Greenland to protect Arctic territory following repeated threats from the US, Trump on Tuesday, January 19, announced that talks would be held in Switzerland.
The Republican president wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, “I had a very good telephone call with Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO, concerning Greenland. I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland. As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back On that, everyone agrees!”
“The United States of America is the most powerful Country anywhere on the Globe, by far. Much of the reason for this is a rebuilding of our Military during my First Term, which rebuilding continues at even more expedited pace. We are the only POWER that can ensure PEACE throughout the World And it is done, quite simply, through STRENGTH!” he added.
Before announcing a meeting in Davos, the 79-year-old spoke to reporters in Florida before flying to Washington DC, in which he claimed that Denmark could not protect Greenland and the US “have to have it.”
Trump said that he is going to Switzerland with a big delegation to hold discussion with EU leaders at the World Economic Forum.