  By Fatima Nadeem
Campbell Hatton, cousins to honour Ricky Hatton in Dubai boxing event

Ricky Hatton was lauded as one of the most beloved and popular British boxers of all time

Campbell Hatton will participate in a fight at a special event held to pay tribute to his father, Ricky Hatton who passed away last year at the age of 46.

Campbell is scheduled to compete on the undercard of a boxing event in Dubai on April 11 which was originally planned to feature his father.

His cousins, Jack and Lola Hatton, children of Ricky's brother Matthew will also fight in the event.

Both teenagers are in the early stages of their amateur careers.

"Looking forward to getting back in the ring in memory of my dad out in Dubai," Campbell said on Instagram.

Ricky, also known by nicknames such as "The Hitman" ended his professional boxing career with a knockout defeat in 2012 but made a brief comeback to the sport in 2022 for an exhibition match against Marco Antonio Barrera.

In July 2025, he announced his plans to make a comeback in December in Dubai, marking what would have been his first professional fight after being retired for 13 years.

The date was rearranged and Sheffield’s former welterweight king Kell Brook will now fight Eisa Al Dah as the main bout.

Meanwhile, members of the Hatton family will take part in the undercard fight.

Campbell retired from boxing in 2024 after suffering back-to-back losses to James Flint.

