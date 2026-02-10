Mohammed Salah in talks with Al-Ittihad amid Liverpool frustrations?

Mohamed Salah is reportedly in talks with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad over a potential move in the summer transfer window.
Despite a slow season with only four goals, Mohamed Salah is attracting interest from Saudi Arabian club.
As per Goal, Negotiations have started and he is now seen as more willing to move their where he would be a major star alongside other top players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Karim Benzema.
The potential move comes amid growing speculation about his future at Liverpool following a challenging season and public tensions with manager Arne Slot.
Salah, who signed a two-year contract extension with Liverpool in April publicly expressed frustration earlier after being benched for three consecutive Premier League matches, including the dramatic 3-3 draw with Leeds.
"The respect, I want to get. I don't have to go every day fighting for my position because I earned it. I am not bigger than anyone, but I earned my position. It's football. It is what," he added.
After leaving Liverpool to play in the Africa Cup of Nations, Salah has recently returned to the team and been included in the starting lineup for five matches.
Liverpool has struggles in recent Premier League games, winning only once in seven matches which caused them to fall behind fourth-place Manchester United.