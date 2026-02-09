News
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

Jake Paul’s Bad Bunny Super Bowl show remarks spark Amanda Serrano reaction

Logan Paul condemns brother Jake Paul’s ‘fake American’ comment about Bad Bunny

  • By Bushra Saleem
Jake Paul’s Bad Bunny Super Bowl show remarks spark Amanda Serrano reaction
Jake Paul’s Bad Bunny Super Bowl show remarks spark Amanda Serrano reaction

Jake Paul’s “fake Americans” remarks about Bad Bunny sparked backlash from his brother Logan and fellow boxer Amanda Serrano.

According to Express, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was described as a "fake American citizen" by the YouTube boxer.

Hours before the Super Bowl, Paul tweeted he has no plans to watch the halftime show and urged his followers to boycott it as well, calling Bad Bunny "A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America."

Paul wrote, "Purposefully turning off the halftime show. Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them). You are their benefit.”

Serrano responded to Paul's statement noting she and other Puerto Ricans like Bad Bunny are American citizens, which she is proud of. She credited Paul and MVP for helping her career, but made clear she disagrees with his statement.

She wrote, “Tonight I am here where I’m supposed to be in my beautiful Island with my people celebrating and watching with awe how well Benito represented us and our culture.”

“I am proud to be Puerto Rican, and I am proud to be an American citizen. Puerto Ricans are not “fake Americans.” We are citizens who have contributed to this country in every field, from military service to sports, business, science, and the arts, and our identity and citizenship deserve respect,” she added.

Furthermore, Paul’s brother Logan also publicly condemned his jibe towards Super Bowl half-time show performer Bad Bunny.

Tom Brady, Alix Earle spark dating rumours after Super Bowl dance
Tom Brady, Alix Earle spark dating rumours after Super Bowl dance
Bad Bunny vs. TPUSA: How many people watched the 2026 halftime show?
Bad Bunny vs. TPUSA: How many people watched the 2026 halftime show?
Super Bowl 2026: Seahawks take revenge after 11 years, beat Patriots
Super Bowl 2026: Seahawks take revenge after 11 years, beat Patriots
Lindsey Vonn injury update: Skier undergoes surgery after tragic crash
Lindsey Vonn injury update: Skier undergoes surgery after tragic crash
Cristiano Ronaldo's 'superstar status' questioned amid Al-Nassr tensions
Cristiano Ronaldo's 'superstar status' questioned amid Al-Nassr tensions
Super Bowl 2026: Bad Bunny expected to break halftime viewership record
Super Bowl 2026: Bad Bunny expected to break halftime viewership record
Epic Games refuses online claim about Jeffery Epstein and Fortnite
Epic Games refuses online claim about Jeffery Epstein and Fortnite
Lindsey Vonn crashes in winter Olympics downhill run
Lindsey Vonn crashes in winter Olympics downhill run
Winter Olympics 2026: Su Yiming earns China's first medal at Milan-Cortina
Winter Olympics 2026: Su Yiming earns China's first medal at Milan-Cortina
Falcons' James Pearce Jr. arrested after domestic dispute with WNBA star
Falcons' James Pearce Jr. arrested after domestic dispute with WNBA star
Emma Raducanu reveals reason behind first final defeat since 2021 US Open
Emma Raducanu reveals reason behind first final defeat since 2021 US Open
Super Bowl 2026: Start time, where to watch, and all you need to know
Super Bowl 2026: Start time, where to watch, and all you need to know

Popular News

Truth behind Bad Bunny Super Bowl LX wedding revealed

Truth behind Bad Bunny Super Bowl LX wedding revealed
an hour ago
Bad Bunny earns praise for emotional Super Bowl performance amid ICE debate

Bad Bunny earns praise for emotional Super Bowl performance amid ICE debate
an hour ago
Tom Brady, Alix Earle spark dating rumours after Super Bowl dance

Tom Brady, Alix Earle spark dating rumours after Super Bowl dance

an hour ago