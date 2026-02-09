Jake Paul’s Bad Bunny Super Bowl show remarks spark Amanda Serrano reaction

Jake Paul’s “fake Americans” remarks about Bad Bunny sparked backlash from his brother Logan and fellow boxer Amanda Serrano.
According to Express, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was described as a "fake American citizen" by the YouTube boxer.
Hours before the Super Bowl, Paul tweeted he has no plans to watch the halftime show and urged his followers to boycott it as well, calling Bad Bunny "A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America."
Paul wrote, "Purposefully turning off the halftime show. Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them). You are their benefit.”
Serrano responded to Paul's statement noting she and other Puerto Ricans like Bad Bunny are American citizens, which she is proud of. She credited Paul and MVP for helping her career, but made clear she disagrees with his statement.
She wrote, “Tonight I am here where I’m supposed to be in my beautiful Island with my people celebrating and watching with awe how well Benito represented us and our culture.”
“I am proud to be Puerto Rican, and I am proud to be an American citizen. Puerto Ricans are not “fake Americans.” We are citizens who have contributed to this country in every field, from military service to sports, business, science, and the arts, and our identity and citizenship deserve respect,” she added.
Furthermore, Paul’s brother Logan also publicly condemned his jibe towards Super Bowl half-time show performer Bad Bunny.