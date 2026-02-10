Most watched Super Bowl halftime shows after Bad Bunny's records smashing performance

Bad Bunny delivered historic halftime show at the Super Bowl 2026 clash between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.
Despite all the controversy around the Super Bowl LX halftime show and Turing Point USA’s “All-American” show, the Puerto Rican rapper and singer made history with first-ever all-Spanish performance in the history of NFL (National Football League).
The 13-minute halftime show of the DtMF singer on Sunday, February 8, was a like a culture-and-metrics story in which the Grammy Award winner deliver message of love and diversity while paying homage to the migrants by taking names of the countries across North, Central, and South America.
Bad Bunny performed hits from his Grammy Award album of the year winner Debí Tirar Más Fotos waering white jersey with his last name, Ocasio, and the number 64.
While final Nielsen numbers are still being tallied, NBC’s primary telecast estimates indicate that Bad Bunny has shattered the all-time record. His high-energy “Conejo Malo” production, featuring an all-Spanish setlist and guests like Ricky Martin, reportedly drew over 135 million viewers. It means that he officially dethroned Kendrick Lamar as the king of halftime viewership.
Most watched Super Bowl halftime shows of all-time:
Kendrick Lamar, Super Bowl 59: 133.5 million viewers
Usher, Super Bowl 58: 123.4 million
Rihanna, Super Bowl 57: 121 million
Katy Perry, Super Bowl 49: 121 million
Lady Gaga, Super Bowl 51: 117.5 million
Coldplay, Super Bowl 50: 115.5 million
Bruno Mars, Super Bowl 48: 115.3 million
Madonna, Super Bowl 46: 114 million
Beyoncé, Super Bowl 47: 110.8 million
Black Eyed Peas, Super Bowl 45: 110.2 million