Lewis Hamilton makes first post after major public appearance with Kim Kardashian

Lewis Hamilton has broken his silence with his first social media post after hard launch of his romance with Kim Kardashian.
The Ferrari F1 driver and SKIMS founder made their first major public appearance together at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9 after weeks of speculation about their romance.
In a moment caught by NBC News, the pair were spotted chatting and smiling at each other throughout the match.
Taking to his Instagram Stories, Hamilton praised Bad Bunny's half time show, writing, "Incredible show, a privilege to have witnessed."
Speculation about their romance began when reports by The Sun, revealed a possible "romantic" connection between them and that they have travelled together several times this year with their most recent trips being to Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds and to Paris.
“They had a couple’s massage booked in and had full use of the facilities for just the two of them,” an insider told the outlet.
A source further claimed, “In the evening, they had dinner in a private room so they didn’t have other guests around."
The seven-time Formula 1 world champion and the reality TV star have known each other since 2014 but have never been romantically linked before now.
What's next for Lewis Hamilton?
Hamilton, on the other hand, is all set to participate in the 2026 Formula 1 season which is scheduled to begin in earnest with the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne on March 6 to March 8.