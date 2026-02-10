Tom Brady clashes with Trump over Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show

NFL legend Bad Bunny at odds with US President Donald Trump over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl half time performance.
According to The Mirror, the Puerto Rico rapper and singer made headline at the Super Bowl 60 with historic half-time show at the Levi’s Stadium in California.
The DtMF singer delivered a set designed for spectacle, combining explosive visuals with guest appearances that kept the crowd engaged from start to finish.
The Santa Clara audience responded in kind, turning the halftime break into a moment that rivaled the game itself for attention.
Brady did not overthink his reaction to Bad Bunny's show. As the final notes faded inside Levi's Stadium, the seven-time Super Bowl champion shared his verdict in an Instagram Story, writing simply, "Amazing!!!!!!!!!"
His reaction comes after US President Donald Trump expressed his unease about the performance.
"The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn't represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "This 'Show' is just a 'slap in the face' to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day."
The scale of the production was amplified by the names who joined Bad Bunny on stage. Lady Gaga's arrival drew one of the loudest reactions of the night, while Ricky Martin added a nostalgic edge that connected different generations of fans.