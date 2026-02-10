Stephen Curry breaks silence on skipping All-Star Game with LeBron James

News
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

Team USA Stripes hit with major blow as Stephen Curry withdraws from All Star Game

  • By Bushra Saleem
Stephen Curry will not be playing with James LeBron in the All-Star Game.

According to Associated Press, Curry will sit out the All-Star Game in Los Angeles because of his troublesome right knee that sidelined the Golden State Warriors star for a fourth straight game Monday night against Memphis.

Coach Steve Kerr announced before the game that Curry also wouldn’t play Wednesday at home against San Antonio and then would sit out the All-Star Game on Sunday in hopes of a return for the Warriors after the break.

Kerr said, “He’s doing well. It’s really kind of a day-to-day thing, so it’s hard to predict for sure whether he’ll be playing in that first game after the break but that’s definitely the hope, and if he is, if he can get through everything this week, then that puts him on pace to be playing.”

Golden State’s first game after the break is February 19 against Boston at Chase Center.

Curry told ESPN, "It's a matter of learning as I go what works rehab-wise. Because it's still painful. You have to try to get rid of all the inflammation and pain. It's something we still have to monitor and injury-manage, but it's something where, if I come back too early, it could flare up."

Curry, who will turn 38 on March 14, exited early from a 131-124 home loss to the Detroit Pistons on January 30 with the sore knee that Kerr said had been bothering him over the previous week. He then had an MRI exam.

