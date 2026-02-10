Ben Ogden ends 50-year US cross-country medal drought with silver 

Ben Ogden won silver in the men's cross-country skiing sprint Tuesday, February 10 at the Milan Cortina Olympics.
Ogden's remarkable achievement marked the first Olympic medal for a US man in cross-country skiing since 1976, ending a 50-year drought.
He used excellent skiing technique to secure the silver medal with a time of 3 minutes and 40 seconds.
Ogden narrowly missed gold by just one second, which was claimed by Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, the most successful cross-country skier in history while Oskar Opstad won bronze in his first Olympic appearance.
Celebrating the huge success, the US Ski team wrote on X, "BEN OGDEN SILVER!!! SECOND in the world to become the first American man to win an Olympic medal since Bill Koch in 1976!!"
With the performance, Ogden became just the second US male to earn a medal in cross country.
He also made history in 2018 at the FIS Junior World Ski Championships in Switzerland by helping the US men's team win a silver medal in the junior men's relay, marking the first American men had ever earned a medal at the championship.
The 25-year-old made his Olympic debut in 2022 in Beijing and finished 12th in the event.￼