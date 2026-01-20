Beckham family drama heats up as David finally breaks silence on son’s scathing rants

David Beckham has finally broken his silence after previously refusing to answer questions about his relationship with his son following Brooklyn's explosive statements about their family rift.
The former England captain appeared on CNBC’s financial show Squawk Box on Tuesday, January 20 where he candidly admitted that his children have made "mistakes."
He stated, "I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media... For the good and for the bad."
The 50-year-old continued, “What kids can access these days, it can be dangerous. But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons. I’ve been able to use my platform for my following, for Unicef."
"They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids. You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well," the father of four further elaborated.
Beckham's response came a day after Brooklyn broke his silence on the long-simmering family feud for the first time, posting a six-page statement on Instagram account in which he accused his parents of manipulating press narratives and attempting to "ruin" his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.
Brooklyn, the eldest son of footballer David and former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham further alleged that his mother "hijacked" his first dance with Nicola and behaving in a way he considered "inappropriate."
"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," he added.
There has been widespread media speculation about a rift in the Beckham family since Brooklyn's wedding to the daughter of the Peltz's in 2022.