News
  • By Salima Bhutto
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan's ex worker speaks out on AbRam sex determination rumours

Shah Rukh Khan will soon be in 'King' alongside Deepika Padukone

  • By Salima Bhutto
Shah Rukh Khans ex worker speaks out on AbRam sex determination rumours
Shah Rukh Khan's ex worker speaks out on AbRam sex determination rumours 

Shah Rukh Khan's former publicist, Mandvi Sharma, finally broke silence on the rumours surrounding the sex determination of the actor’s youngest son AbRam Khan.

For the unversed, SRK and his wife Gauri Khan reportedly opted for a sex determination test for their surrogate child AbRam back in 2013. As per the law, it is illegal.

Now, talking about it during an episode of The Filmy Hustle, Mandavi Sharma, who has worked as the 60-year-old actor’s publicist, said that the news being carried is false.

"(Let's wait for the) right time and let’s see the limits,” she said, adding, “That is, at what point does ethics outweigh the urge to sell news?”

She continued, “During AbRam’s birth, many publications carried whatever information they wanted to carry…that a sex determination test was undertaken.

Nobody knows on what basis that news was carried. A newspaper published the news with an anonymous byline and they went on and on about it.

The funny thing is, when we came out with a statement, the journalists, who wrote those stories, did not even apologize.”

Even Shah Rukh Khan has publicly addressed the rumour. Back in 2014, he told PTI, “I did not like the fact that the media spoke about the surrogacy. I hate it.”

On professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will soon star in Khan alongside Deepika Padukone, slated to be released on December 24, 2026.

Rajpal Yadav out of jail because of Salman Khan? Here’s what we know
Rajpal Yadav out of jail because of Salman Khan? Here’s what we know
Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan mark first wedding anniversary with heartfelt note
Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan mark first wedding anniversary with heartfelt note
Mrunal Thakur sparks buzz with playful response to marriage rumours
Mrunal Thakur sparks buzz with playful response to marriage rumours
Shahid Kapoor’s 'O'Romeo' OTT rights: Here’s the platform it's streaming on
Shahid Kapoor’s 'O'Romeo' OTT rights: Here’s the platform it's streaming on
Ranbir Kapoor confirms release window for 'Love & War'
Ranbir Kapoor confirms release window for 'Love & War'
Shah Rukh Khan earns big praise from Jason Momoa: 'better performer than I am'
Shah Rukh Khan earns big praise from Jason Momoa: 'better performer than I am'
Hania Amir, Asim Azhar leave fans buzzing again with subtle Valentine's Day nod
Hania Amir, Asim Azhar leave fans buzzing again with subtle Valentine's Day nod
Saba Qamar feels 'touched' amid Karachi remarks controversy
Saba Qamar feels 'touched' amid Karachi remarks controversy
Sonakshi Sinha shares heartfelt Valentine's wish to husband Zaheer Iqbal
Sonakshi Sinha shares heartfelt Valentine's wish to husband Zaheer Iqbal
Ranbir Kapoor celebrates major career milestone after praising Ranveer Singh
Ranbir Kapoor celebrates major career milestone after praising Ranveer Singh
'Laila Majnu' creators reunite to expand universe with 'Heer Ranjha'
'Laila Majnu' creators reunite to expand universe with 'Heer Ranjha'
Ananya Panday celebrates loved-up birthday wish for mystery beau
Ananya Panday celebrates loved-up birthday wish for mystery beau

Popular News

Is Penny Lancaster planning to leave UK? Details inside

Is Penny Lancaster planning to leave UK? Details inside
41 minutes ago
Shah Rukh Khan's ex worker speaks out on AbRam sex determination rumours

Shah Rukh Khan's ex worker speaks out on AbRam sex determination rumours
an hour ago
Arne Slot heaps praise on Mohamed Salah after recent controversy

Arne Slot heaps praise on Mohamed Salah after recent controversy
2 hours ago