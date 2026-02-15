Shah Rukh Khan's ex worker speaks out on AbRam sex determination rumours 

Shah Rukh Khan's former publicist, Mandvi Sharma, finally broke silence on the rumours surrounding the sex determination of the actor’s youngest son AbRam Khan.
For the unversed, SRK and his wife Gauri Khan reportedly opted for a sex determination test for their surrogate child AbRam back in 2013. As per the law, it is illegal.
Now, talking about it during an episode of The Filmy Hustle, Mandavi Sharma, who has worked as the 60-year-old actor’s publicist, said that the news being carried is false.
"(Let's wait for the) right time and let’s see the limits,” she said, adding, “That is, at what point does ethics outweigh the urge to sell news?”
She continued, “During AbRam’s birth, many publications carried whatever information they wanted to carry…that a sex determination test was undertaken.
Nobody knows on what basis that news was carried. A newspaper published the news with an anonymous byline and they went on and on about it.
The funny thing is, when we came out with a statement, the journalists, who wrote those stories, did not even apologize.”
Even Shah Rukh Khan has publicly addressed the rumour. Back in 2014, he told PTI, “I did not like the fact that the media spoke about the surrogacy. I hate it.”
On professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will soon star in Khan alongside Deepika Padukone, slated to be released on December 24, 2026.