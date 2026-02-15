'Mardaani 3' box office: Film spikes on Valentine’s Day, nears Rs 45 crore

News
  By Syeda Fazeelat
The Rani Mukerji starrer, Mardaani 3, saw a significant spike on Valentine's Day. The movie jumped by nearly 3x times of previous day, adding nearly Rs. 1.75 crore to the tally, and has so far made a total of Rs. 42.25 crore at the box office.

The third weekend of the Mardaani 3 will seemingly do a business of Rs. 3.75 crore and the full week could be around Rs. 5.25 crore or so, which may bring the total to around Rs 50 crore..

Despite experiencing a holdover release, Border 2, the latest installment did pretty well. With two new releases, O'Romeo and Tu Yaa Main this weekend, the biz is likely to see a dip.

Backed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by YRF, Mardaani emerged as the only successful female-led franchise from the Indian film industry.

Notably, several rumours are speculating with film regarding an increase in costs, which are completely wrong. A film that used to cost x a few years ago has significantly increased to 2x, even going 3x.

The hit film is a sequel of Mardaani series’ tradition of underscoring serious social issues in a captivating way, and it continues to receive praise and positive reactions across social media from fans and even popular celebrities, applauding Rani Mukerji’s skills.

