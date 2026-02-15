Shah Rukh Khan earns big praise from Jason Momoa: 'better performer than I am'

News
  By Hania Jamil
Jason Momoa and Shah Rukh Khan first met at the Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia in 2019

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa has hailed Shah Rukh Khan in a surprise admission of admiration.

During his promotional tour of his latest release, The Wrecking Crew, the Aquaman actor was asked about the Bollywood superstar, to which Momoa noted, "Yes, he's very handsome. He's extremely handsome."

He went on to praise the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor's talent, adding, "He's a better actor and better performer than I am."

Momoa and Khan first crossed paths at the Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia in 2019, where they also crossed paths with industry big names, including Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Beyond professional admiration, Momoa also highlighted Khan's personal qualities, noting, "Just two mutual friends and fans of each other's work. He is just a sweetheart. He was very much a gentleman." 

For the unversed, The Wrecking Crew, the action comedy, premiered on Prime Video on January 28, and the film stars Jason Momoa alongside Dave Bautista, Claes Bang, Temuera Morrison, Jacob Batalon, Frankie Adams, Miyavi, Stephen Root, and Morena Baccarin.

