Ranbir Kapoor confirms release window for 'Love & War'

Ranbir Kapoor has finally confirmed the anticipated release window for his upcoming movie, Love & War.
The 43-year-old actor gave the update to his fans during an Instagram Live session hosted by Ranbir to mark the anniversary of his lifestyle brand ARKS.
During his live stream, the Animal actor confirmed that the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directional will now be released after his another upcoming movie titled Ramayana Part 1, which is slated to be released this year in October.
Apparently with this development, Love & War will likely aim for release later this year, potentially in December 2026.
However, no official date has been locked yet and is expected to be announced in the coming months.
Directed by Bhansali, the movie, apart from the Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva actor, also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.
It’s worth mentioning here that Love & War was initially slated to release in Christmas 2025 before being shifted to March 2026, clashing with two major movies Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and Toxic.
Apart from the upcoming movie, Ranbir Kapoor is also set to star in Ramayana, a fantasy drama movie that also stars Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol.