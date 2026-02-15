Kinza Hashmi's sweet Valentine's Day post sparks dating rumours with Ali Raza 

Kinza Hashmi has seemingly found her soul mate!
The prominent Pakistani actress, who rose to popularity with the romantic drama Ishq Tamasha, has celebrated the 2026 Valentine's Day with her secret partner.
Hashmi released a bunch of snaps on her official Instagram account, sharing an intimate glimpse of her celebrations.
The 28-year-old actress began her post with a mesmerizing car selfie, featuring herself, flaunting big red balloons in the background.
Fans reaction on Kinza Hashmi's Valentine's Day photos:
As soon as the Ruposh actress posted the sweet snaps, several fans were convinced that Hashmi had captured the car selfie in her upcoming serial, Leader's co-star, Ali Raza's car.
While many suggested that she hard-launch her romance on social media, as most of the netizens already had an idea of their secret relationship.
One fan commented, "IT'S HIS CAR @kinzahashmi we know it, you gotta hard launch him pleaseee."
"19 mins in and Ali liked it already. Did anyone catch how long it took him?" the second eagle-eyed user chimed in.
However, a third fan showered praise on the actress and her Valentine's Day look.
As of now, Kinza Hashmi and Ali Raza, who are set to sizzle fans with their onscreen chemistry in an upcoming drama serial, Leader, have not confirmed these romance speculations.
The romantic series is slated to be released in April this year.