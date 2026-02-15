News
  • By Fatima Hassan
Trending

Kinza Hashmi's sweet Valentine's Day post sparks dating rumours with Ali Raza

Ali Raza and Kinza Hashmi also set to appear in an upcoming drama serial, Leader, in April this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Kinza Hashmis sweet Valentines Day post sparks dating rumours with Ali Raza
Kinza Hashmi's sweet Valentine's Day post sparks dating rumours with Ali Raza 

Kinza Hashmi has seemingly found her soul mate!  

The prominent Pakistani actress, who rose to popularity with the romantic drama Ishq Tamasha, has celebrated the 2026 Valentine's Day with her secret partner. 

Hashmi released a bunch of snaps on her official Instagram account, sharing an intimate glimpse of her celebrations.

The 28-year-old actress began her post with a mesmerizing car selfie, featuring herself, flaunting big red balloons in the background.

Fans reaction on Kinza Hashmi's Valentine's Day photos: 

As soon as the Ruposh actress posted the sweet snaps, several fans were convinced that Hashmi had captured the car selfie in her upcoming serial, Leader's co-star, Ali Raza's car. 

While many suggested that she hard-launch her romance on social media, as most of the netizens already had an idea of their secret relationship. 

One fan commented, "IT'S HIS CAR @kinzahashmi we know it, you gotta hard launch him pleaseee." 

"19 mins in and Ali liked it already. Did anyone catch how long it took him?" the second eagle-eyed user chimed in.

However, a third fan showered praise on the actress and her Valentine's Day look.

As of now, Kinza Hashmi and Ali Raza, who are set to sizzle fans with their onscreen chemistry in an upcoming drama serial, Leader, have not confirmed these romance speculations.   

The romantic series is slated to be released in April this year. 

'Mardaani 3' box office: Film spikes on Valentine’s Day, nears Rs 45 crore
'Mardaani 3' box office: Film spikes on Valentine’s Day, nears Rs 45 crore
Shah Rukh Khan's ex worker speaks out on AbRam sex determination rumours
Shah Rukh Khan's ex worker speaks out on AbRam sex determination rumours
Rajpal Yadav out of jail because of Salman Khan? Here’s what we know
Rajpal Yadav out of jail because of Salman Khan? Here’s what we know
Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan mark first wedding anniversary with heartfelt note
Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan mark first wedding anniversary with heartfelt note
Mrunal Thakur sparks buzz with playful response to marriage rumours
Mrunal Thakur sparks buzz with playful response to marriage rumours
Shahid Kapoor’s 'O'Romeo' OTT rights: Here’s the platform it's streaming on
Shahid Kapoor’s 'O'Romeo' OTT rights: Here’s the platform it's streaming on
Ranbir Kapoor confirms release window for 'Love & War'
Ranbir Kapoor confirms release window for 'Love & War'
Shah Rukh Khan earns big praise from Jason Momoa: 'better performer than I am'
Shah Rukh Khan earns big praise from Jason Momoa: 'better performer than I am'
Hania Amir, Asim Azhar leave fans buzzing again with subtle Valentine's Day nod
Hania Amir, Asim Azhar leave fans buzzing again with subtle Valentine's Day nod
Saba Qamar feels 'touched' amid Karachi remarks controversy
Saba Qamar feels 'touched' amid Karachi remarks controversy
Sonakshi Sinha shares heartfelt Valentine's wish to husband Zaheer Iqbal
Sonakshi Sinha shares heartfelt Valentine's wish to husband Zaheer Iqbal
Ranbir Kapoor celebrates major career milestone after praising Ranveer Singh
Ranbir Kapoor celebrates major career milestone after praising Ranveer Singh

Popular News

Winter Olympics 2026: 'King Klæbo' makes history after winning ninth gold

Winter Olympics 2026: 'King Klæbo' makes history after winning ninth gold

36 minutes ago
Duchess Sophie brings much-needed joy to King Charles with Hampshire visit

Duchess Sophie brings much-needed joy to King Charles with Hampshire visit

2 hours ago
Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter reveals 'deep regret' after ruining natural beauty

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter reveals 'deep regret' after ruining natural beauty

3 hours ago