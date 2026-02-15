Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan mark first wedding anniversary with heartfelt note

Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed, who tied the knot last year, have celebrated their first Valentine's Day after marriage, as they also marked their first wedding anniversary.
The Case No. 9 actor turned to his Instagram account on Sunday, February 15, to express his gratitude for all the love he and his wife received on their first wedding anniversary.
"We are extremely overwhelmed by the love and the beautiful flowers received on our first anniversary (12.02.26)," Gohar penned in the caption.
The social media post featured a carousel of adorable snaps of Kubra and Gohar posing in front of beautiful flowers and balloons.
"Thank you to everyone for making our special day even more special. Lots of love, G & K," the Mann Mayal actor concluded.
For the photographs, Kubra was seen rocking a stunning sky blue and white traditional shalwar, kameez & dupatta, while Gohar was also dressed in traditional attire, paired with an added black waistcoat.
Last year, the Jannat Se Aagay co-stars tied the knot in a simple nikkah event on February 12 and shared the exciting news last Valentine's Day, with snaps of themselves in an all-white ensemble showcasing their wedding rings.