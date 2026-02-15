Shahid Kapoor’s 'O'Romeo' OTT rights: Here’s the platform it's streaming on

News
The OTT rights for O'Romeo starring Shahid Kapoor have been booked by a giant streamer.

The action thriller film, which has been directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, was released on February 13, 2026. It is based on a book named Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

The movie explores the story of a man named Ustara, played by Kapoor and Afshan, played by Triptii Dimri.

Afshan wants to take revenge on her husband and Ustara helps her with that.

Apart Kapoor and Dimri, the newly released film also star Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Tamannahh Bhatia, Rahul Deshpande, Disha Patani and many more.

Since the release of the movie adaptation, the film has earned approximately Rs 24.6 crore so far, as reported by Abp News.

Moreover, after opening to an estimated Rs 8.5 crore on Friday, the film witnessed noticeable growth on Saturday, February 14.

Made on a budget of Rs. 150 crore, the movie has a runtime of around 178 minutes.

According to a recent report by OTTPlay, the streaming rights for romantic action thriller movies have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video.

While the exact dates have not been revealed, O'Romeo will probably premiere somewhere between March and early April 2026.

