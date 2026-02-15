 Mrunal Thakur sparks buzz with playful response to marriage rumours

Mrunal Thakur has been making headlines these days due to rumours linking her with the famous Tamil actor Dhanush.
Some reports even went as far as claiming that the duo might be getting married soon but Mrunal has consistently denied such claims.
In a recent Zoom interview with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi with whom she has been busy promoting their upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein, Thakur was asked whether she would prefer to hide her relationship or admit it publicly to which Mrunal clarified that she is currently not in a relationship.
The Son of Sardaar 2 actress said, "I am in transit right now. Once I reach there, as Sid said, I will find out ways to protect it. Jo cheez hai hi nahin uske baare mein kya batau. How I can talk about if I'm not in a relationship? I'm on the verge of finding love."
In the same interview, Mrunal also responded humorously to rumours of her alleged wedding with Rajnikanth’s former son in law.
She jokes that people should stay "hopeful," even inviting them to her "wedding" to eat.
Mrunal had previously denied any romantic involvement with Dhanush, calling him simply a "good friend" when he attended the premier of her film Son of Sardaar 2.