News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Trending

Mrunal Thakur sparks buzz with playful response to marriage rumours

Mrunal Thakur's rumoured romance with Dhanush has once again sparked buzz

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Mrunal Thakur sparks buzz with playful response to marriage rumours
 Mrunal Thakur sparks buzz with playful response to marriage rumours

Mrunal Thakur has been making headlines these days due to rumours linking her with the famous Tamil actor Dhanush.

Some reports even went as far as claiming that the duo might be getting married soon but Mrunal has consistently denied such claims.

In a recent Zoom interview with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi with whom she has been busy promoting their upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein, Thakur was asked whether she would prefer to hide her relationship or admit it publicly to which Mrunal clarified that she is currently not in a relationship.

The Son of Sardaar 2 actress said, "I am in transit right now. Once I reach there, as Sid said, I will find out ways to protect it. Jo cheez hai hi nahin uske baare mein kya batau. How I can talk about if I'm not in a relationship? I'm on the verge of finding love."

In the same interview, Mrunal also responded humorously to rumours of her alleged wedding with Rajnikanth’s former son in law.

She jokes that people should stay "hopeful," even inviting them to her "wedding" to eat.

Mrunal had previously denied any romantic involvement with Dhanush, calling him simply a "good friend" when he attended the premier of her film Son of Sardaar 2.

Shahid Kapoor’s 'O'Romeo' OTT rights: Here’s the platform it's streaming on
Shahid Kapoor’s 'O'Romeo' OTT rights: Here’s the platform it's streaming on
Ranbir Kapoor confirms release window for 'Love & War'
Ranbir Kapoor confirms release window for 'Love & War'
Shah Rukh Khan earns big praise from Jason Momoa: 'better performer than I am'
Shah Rukh Khan earns big praise from Jason Momoa: 'better performer than I am'
Hania Amir, Asim Azhar leave fans buzzing again with subtle Valentine's Day nod
Hania Amir, Asim Azhar leave fans buzzing again with subtle Valentine's Day nod
Saba Qamar feels 'touched' amid Karachi remarks controversy
Saba Qamar feels 'touched' amid Karachi remarks controversy
Sonakshi Sinha shares heartfelt Valentine's wish to husband Zaheer Iqbal
Sonakshi Sinha shares heartfelt Valentine's wish to husband Zaheer Iqbal
Ranbir Kapoor celebrates major career milestone after praising Ranveer Singh
Ranbir Kapoor celebrates major career milestone after praising Ranveer Singh
'Laila Majnu' creators reunite to expand universe with 'Heer Ranjha'
'Laila Majnu' creators reunite to expand universe with 'Heer Ranjha'
Ananya Panday celebrates loved-up birthday wish for mystery beau
Ananya Panday celebrates loved-up birthday wish for mystery beau
Bollywood celebrity couples marking their first Valentine's Day 2026
Bollywood celebrity couples marking their first Valentine's Day 2026
Wahaj Ali shares heartwarming father-daughter moment in mountains
Wahaj Ali shares heartwarming father-daughter moment in mountains
Maya Ali speaks out with emotional 'humanity and justice' message
Maya Ali speaks out with emotional 'humanity and justice' message

Popular News

Mrunal Thakur sparks buzz with playful response to marriage rumours

Mrunal Thakur sparks buzz with playful response to marriage rumours
23 minutes ago
Masked Singer 2026 winner revealed: Details explored

Masked Singer 2026 winner revealed: Details explored
32 minutes ago
Bruno Mars delights fans with sweet gesture ahead of 'The Romantic' release

Bruno Mars delights fans with sweet gesture ahead of 'The Romantic' release
58 minutes ago