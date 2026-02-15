Rajpal Yadav out of jail because of Salman Khan? Here’s what we know

Rajpal Yadav, who got in legal trouble, is said to be out of jail because of Salman Khan.
It all started when a video started to circulate on social media in which Yadav could be seen saying, “Salman bhai is like an elder brother.”
He went on to say, in the viral video, “Sitting at home with Salman bhai, I feel very happy being with him. There are very few people like Salman bhai in our industry.
“He always stands up for people. For the past 20 years, I have continuously done 10–12 films with Salman bhai. I feel completely relieved and wish him well.”
Soon after the video went viral, it turns out the video of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor is false.
As per the social media news, the viral clip is eight years old and unrelated to his present legal situation.
Rajpal Yadav is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with cheque bounce cases.
The actor has already paid around Rs 2.5 crore and his bail hearing is scheduled for February 16, 2026.
Many actors such as Ajay Devgn, and director David Dhawan have reached out to help the actor, as confirmed by his manager Goldie.