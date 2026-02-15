News
  By Bushra Saleem
Anuv Jain marks first anniversary with wife Hridi Narang at 'biggest show'

Anuv Jain celebrated his first wedding anniversary with wife Hridi Narang in the most special way at his “biggest show.”

Jain delivered a Valentine’s Day concert that he as well as his fans are unlikely to forget anytime soon.

The concert kick-started with the debut performance of boy band Outdoors, setting the tone for the night. But the energy inside the Dome truly soared when Anuv walked on stage to thunderous applause.

"How's it going, Mumbai?" he asked, as the venue erupted in cheers. "Okay, I'm just going to introduce myself. My name is Anuj Jain. I'm a singer-songwriter from Ludhiana, Punjab, and I've come all the way here to sing some original songs for you guys tonight. So Mumbai, are you guys ready?"

After performing three to four songs, each of which met with massive applause, the visibly overwhelmed singer paused to soak in the love.

"I just have to say this, man. The energy that you guys have just brought to the table tonight is insane. You guys have just set the bar too high. Do you guys think you can keep this up the entire night? Do I have your word, Mumbai? First of all, a very happy Valentine's Day to all of you. If you've come here alone, I got you. I'm here with you. And a very, very warm welcome to all of you all at Dastakhat," he said.

The night turned even more special when the singer celebrated his first wedding anniversary on stage with his entrepreneur wife Hridi Narang.

Inviting her on stage, Anuv performed an intimate acoustic, unplugged version of one of his hit tracks as the two sat together on stage, a moment that had the crowd cheering.

