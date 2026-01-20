Cristiano Ronaldo set for big screen debut? Ex-Arsenal star hints at surprising move

Cristiano Ronaldo is being tipped for a surprising chapter once he retires from football.
Even after turning 40, the player still shows no signs of slowing down as he is aiming to make history by becoming the only footballer to reach 1,000 career goals.
The Portuguese star has already extended his career with the Saudi club which will kept him playing until 2027.
World Cup-winning ex-Arsenal, Emmanuel Petit told Hochgepokert, “Could Cristiano Ronaldo end up being a huge movie star? Definitely. The surprise is why we don't see many more sports people in movies. We see rappers, we see influencers, we see so many well known people going into film but not sports people. Why?"
He continued, “I'm happy for Ronaldo. I think he has the charisma and the aura. Ronaldo is the most famous person on social networks. Can you imagine if he was in the middle of big Hollywood stars?"
This comes after Vin Diesel announced that Ronaldo will appear in next Fast and Furious movie and his role has already been planned.
“The Oscars? One day. Honestly, you can make a movie on his life. I have never seen someone stronger than him mentally. This guy is the most powerful human being I've ever seen mentally," Petit added.
Ronaldo, on the other hand, recently topped Sportico's list of the world's highest-paid athletes.
CR7 earned estimated $260 million (£194m) in 2025, almost twice as much as his long-time rival Lionel Messi.
Besides this, both Ronaldo and Mess are also expected to participate in the upcoming World Cup which will be held across the United States, Canada and Mexico.