Aryna Sabalenka could face Emma Raducanu in Australian Open third round 

Aryna Sabalenka continues her winning streak in this 2026 Australian Open as she advanced into the third round of the tournament.
According to France24, Sabalenka defeated Bai Zhouxuan of China 6-3, 6-1 Wednesday to reach the third round of the Australian Open.
Sabalenka raced to a 5-0 lead in the first set but then needed seven set points at Rod Laver Arena to take the set against the defensive-minded Chinese player, who used clever drop shots to help her stay in the match.
After winning the match the Belarusian said, “Tricky opponent. Super-happy to close the (first) set, it gives me confidence that my game is there, my focus is there. Step by step. Super-happy with my win. There is always a little gap to improve."
Sabalenka won the 2023 and 2024 Australian Open titles but was the runner-up a year ago to Madison Keys. She is after her fifth Grand Slam singles title, having also won the US Open twice.
Britain's 2021 US Open champion Raducanu plays Russia-born Austrian Anastasia Potapova later Wednesday at Melbourne Park, with Sabalenka lying ominously in wait.