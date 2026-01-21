Ayeza Khan gets emotional over Gul Plaza tragedy: ‘Such sorrow’

Trending
  • By Salima Bhutto
  • By Salima Bhutto
Ayeza Khan recently got emotional for the lives lost in the devastating tragedy of Gul Plaza, a shopping mall in Karachi’s M.A. Jinnah Road.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 20, penning an emotional note, “My heart aches for the lives lost and the families shattered by the fire at Gul Plaza.”

The 35-year-old actress went on to say, “In moments like these, words feel painfully small, yet silence feels impossible.

"I mourn those who will never return home and stand with those left to carry the weight of this loss...”

The wife of Danish Taimoor, concluded her post, saying, “May their memories be honored, and may compassion, responsibility, and care rise from this tragedy so that such sorrow.”

Ayeza Khan's emotional acknowledgement of the incident came along with other Pakistani celebrities like Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, and Sajal Aly.

The devastating fire at the Gul Plaza shopping mall incident took place on weekend, on January 17's night.

The fire resulted in the loss of at least 28 lives, with dozens still missing.

In the aftermath, the Sindh government has announced Rs10 million in compensation for each deceased person's family.

Moreover, an inquiry has been ordered to investigate the devastating incident.

