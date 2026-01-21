Saboor Ali posts mesmerizing glimpses from Sajal Ali’s birthday celebrations

Saboor Ali is in awe of her elder sister, Sajal Ali!
In a delightful Instagram post on Tuesday, January 20, the Bayhadh actress posted a carousel of enchanting photos and videos from the 32nd birthday celebrations of her gorgeous actress sister.
Accompanying the carousel was a heartwarming wish in which the Fitrat starlet penned, “Happy Birthday to Rinu’s Khala Mama. We love you. May ALLAH always protect you , and keep you surrounded by love.”
She continued to write, “Big Thanks to @sibtain_k and @sharoonleo for turning the night into something so beautiful and magical with your music. Pure talent, pure vibes.”
For her sister’s birthday celebrations, the Ishq Main Kaafir actress slipped into a stunning black ensemble that included a full-sleeve fitted top with matching bottom, strikingly showing her bare waist.
Complementing her look, Saboor styled her hair in loose curls and wore glam makeup.
Meanwhile, the birthday girl looked breathtaking in an ice blue spaghetti-strap long shirt with matching dupatta.
Sajal also styled her hair in voluminous curls and wore glam makeup to accentuate her appearance.
In the gallery, Saboor Ali shared vibrant moments from Sajal’s special day, featuring floral decorations, scrumptious cake, delicious food, and melodious musical performance.