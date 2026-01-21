Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Blake Lively at centre of controversy as claims surface against Justin Baldoni

'It Ends With Us' senior producer Andrea Giannetti used harsh words to describe the 'Gossip Girl' star

Blake Lively has found herself at the center of controversy after being branded a “f***ing terrorist,” as she claims It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni admitted he ignored women who said no to his advances.

It Ends with US senior producer Andrea Giannetti has called the Gossip Girl star in harsh words as seen in court documents by The Daily Mail.

The court documents revealed that Giannetti described the film’s production as "s*** show", claiming Lively viewed director Baldoni as “unprepared, indecisive and inexperienced.”

It was disclosed in the filing that the Green Lantern star considered the Five Feet Apart star was “too sensitive” and took criticism to heart too easily.

During a deposition, Giannetti, Executive Vice President of Production at Columbia Pictures, was asked if she had ever called Lively a “f***ing terrorist” over her demands.

“Yes,” she confirmed.

Notably, the comments were made in a deposition made public ahead of Thursday’s major New York court hearing, as Baldoni seeks dismissal of Lively’s sexual harassment and defamation allegations.

The case is expected to be heard at trial in May, following the dismissal of Baldoni’s $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively.

According to the newly filed documents, they shared fresh insight into what transpired on the set of It Ends With Us, the Colleen Hoover adaptation.

