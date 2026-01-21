Vicky Kaushal bags major role in 'Dhurandhar 2’? Insider spills beans

Trending
  By Web Desk
Vicky Kaushal’s major role in upcoming sequel Dhurandhar 2 has been revealed.

The 37-year-old actor, as reported by Mid-Day, is to reprise his role as Major Vihaan Shergill in the upcoming action sequel of Dhurandhar.

Originally introduced in 2019’s Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kaushal’s appearance will be an extended cameo rather than a full-length role.

An insider, in this regard, dished out, “Aditya has been tight-lipped about the star power he is adding to Dhurandhar 2.”

According to the source, the director has smartly woven in a track from Uri despite the difference in the two stories’ timelines.

The tipster tattled that the cameo includes a few action blocks.

Moreover, further details on how Kaushal’s storyline will intersect with Ranveer Singh’s character in Dhurandhar 2, has been under wrapped.

Further, the production insiders suggested the sequences were shot last year in anticipation of the sequel.

The speculation of his cameo comes amid production and post-production activity for the forthcoming movie.

Following the success of the original film starring Ranveer Singh, the sequel has been set for a release date on March 19, 2026.

Alongside Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal, Dhurandhar 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal.  

