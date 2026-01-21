Varun Dhawan fires back at trolls criticizing 'Border 2' trailer

Varun Dhawan has a blunt message for trolls criticizing Border 2!
On Tuesday, the Student Of The Year star reacted to the trolling he has received after the trailer of his upcoming film, Border 2, was released earlier this month.
Varun plays a late war hero in Anurag Singh’s drama, and his expressions drew memes after the trailer launch.
Ahead of the release, he said he’s learned to “shut down the noise” around trolling.
Varun joined Ahan Shetty and fellow cast members for the Mumbai launch of the Border 2 ‘Braves of the Soil’ tribute trailer.
While speaking at the event, Varun reacted, “I believe that you shut down the noise and just let your work do the talking. Yeh sab cheezein chalti rehti hain (All these things keep happening). It doesn't really matter. Main iske liye kaam nahin karta hoon. Main jis cheez ke liye kaam karta hoon woh iss Friday ko pata chalega (I don't work for this. What I work for, you will find out this Friday).”
He emphasized, “I believe in the film. It's very important to make a good film. I'm not concerned with numbers. I believe we made a good film. That's the most important thing.”
Border 2, a sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 hit, star-studded cast includes Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.
The film, produced by Gulshan Kumar, releases on January 23, ahead of Republic Day.