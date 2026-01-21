Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Blake Lively sets record straight on Taylor Swift’s role in Ryan Reynolds, Justin Baldoni drama

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's summary judgment hearing is scheduled for January 22, 2026

  • By Salima Bhutto
Blake Lively sets record straight on Taylor Swift’s role in Ryan Reynolds, Justin Baldoni drama
Blake Lively sets record straight on Taylor Swift’s role in Ryan Reynolds, Justin Baldoni drama

Blake Lively recently set the record straight on Taylor Swift's notable presence during Ryan Reynolds' confrontation with Justin Baldoni over his fat-shaming remarks related to the actress.

According to PEOPLE, her deposition was released on Tuesday, January 20, in which the 38-year-old actress denied a claim she made earlier that Swift along with Hugh Jackman was present during her husband’s heated confrontation with her It Ends with Us costar.

She earlier testified that only the Deadpool & Wolverine star was present when she raised her concerns that Baldoni asked her personal trainer Don Saladino, behind her back about her weight during the time of filming in April 2023.

However, later in her statement, the Gossip Girl alum testified that not only Reynolds was present when she raised her concerns but also Jackman "stopped by" to pick up her husband for lunch, shook hands with Baldoni, and left.

The recap listed that the The Fate of Ophelia songstress was also present in the apartment at the time of the meeting.

It’s worth mentioning here that Taylor Swift is not a party to the ongoing lawsuit, but her name has surfaced repeatedly amid Justin Baldoni’s claims that Blake Lively apparently tried to pressure him via singer’s power and fame.

The unsealed documents have been disclosed ahead of the It Ends with Us costars’ summary judgment hearing that is scheduled for January 22, 2026.

A$AP Rocky to hit the road again with electrifying Don’t Be Dumb World Tour
A$AP Rocky to hit the road again with electrifying Don’t Be Dumb World Tour
Taylor Swift blasts ‘bitch’ Justin Baldoni in explosive text to Blake Lively
Taylor Swift blasts ‘bitch’ Justin Baldoni in explosive text to Blake Lively
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni drama heats up as Jenny Slate calls him 'fraud'
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni drama heats up as Jenny Slate calls him 'fraud'
A$AP Rocky reveals the 'strict' parent in family amid his edgy persona
A$AP Rocky reveals the 'strict' parent in family amid his edgy persona
Meghan Trainor welcomes 3rd baby, reveals name and photos in adorable post
Meghan Trainor welcomes 3rd baby, reveals name and photos in adorable post
Blake Lively at centre of controversy as claims surface against Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively at centre of controversy as claims surface against Justin Baldoni
Harry Styles to drop first single 'Aperture' from upcoming album this week
Harry Styles to drop first single 'Aperture' from upcoming album this week
Hailey Bieber offers sweet glimpse of family life
Hailey Bieber offers sweet glimpse of family life
Netflix introduces real-time voting feature for users
Netflix introduces real-time voting feature for users
Diarmaid Murtagh confirmed to play villain in DC's 'Supergirl'
Diarmaid Murtagh confirmed to play villain in DC's 'Supergirl'
Hugh Jackman mourns Rob Hirst after Midnight Oil drummer dies at 70
Hugh Jackman mourns Rob Hirst after Midnight Oil drummer dies at 70
Lily Allen backs Brooklyn Beckham with iconic move amid family feud
Lily Allen backs Brooklyn Beckham with iconic move amid family feud

Popular News

Taylor Swift blasts ‘bitch’ Justin Baldoni in explosive text to Blake Lively

Taylor Swift blasts ‘bitch’ Justin Baldoni in explosive text to Blake Lively
2 hours ago
Blake Lively at centre of controversy as claims surface against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively at centre of controversy as claims surface against Justin Baldoni
4 hours ago
Madhu Chopra reveals how Priyanka’s success impacted son Siddhart

Madhu Chopra reveals how Priyanka’s success impacted son Siddhart
14 hours ago