Blake Lively sets record straight on Taylor Swift’s role in Ryan Reynolds, Justin Baldoni drama

Blake Lively recently set the record straight on Taylor Swift's notable presence during Ryan Reynolds' confrontation with Justin Baldoni over his fat-shaming remarks related to the actress.
According to PEOPLE, her deposition was released on Tuesday, January 20, in which the 38-year-old actress denied a claim she made earlier that Swift along with Hugh Jackman was present during her husband’s heated confrontation with her It Ends with Us costar.
She earlier testified that only the Deadpool & Wolverine star was present when she raised her concerns that Baldoni asked her personal trainer Don Saladino, behind her back about her weight during the time of filming in April 2023.
However, later in her statement, the Gossip Girl alum testified that not only Reynolds was present when she raised her concerns but also Jackman "stopped by" to pick up her husband for lunch, shook hands with Baldoni, and left.
The recap listed that the The Fate of Ophelia songstress was also present in the apartment at the time of the meeting.
It’s worth mentioning here that Taylor Swift is not a party to the ongoing lawsuit, but her name has surfaced repeatedly amid Justin Baldoni’s claims that Blake Lively apparently tried to pressure him via singer’s power and fame.
The unsealed documents have been disclosed ahead of the It Ends with Us costars’ summary judgment hearing that is scheduled for January 22, 2026.