Naomi Osaka’s splashy fashion statement steals the show at Australian Open 

Naomi Osaka has stunned everyone with her striking entrance at the Australian Open.
Osaka walked onto one of the biggest stages in tennis wearing a wide-brim hat, a veil and holding a white parasol in a bold opening act at the Australian Open, reported CNN.
Aware that such an iconic walk-on could backfire if she lost her first-round match, Osaka did everything she needed Tuesday to bring down the curtain on Day 3 at Rod Laver Arena with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 victory over Antonia Ruzic.
The hat and umbrella were adorned with symbolic butterflies, a nod to one of the memorable moments of Osaka’s last title run at Melbourne Park in 2021 rather than a reflection of the usual first-round jitters at a major tournament.
“When I was playing today, I just told myself, like, ‘Keep your head on the path. If she beats you, then that’s unfortunate. But, hey, at least you’re trending,’” on social media, she said.
She has won four Grand Slam singles titles, including two at the U.S. Open and two in Australia in 2019 and 2021
Osaka will next plays Sorana Cirstea, who beat Eva Lys 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.