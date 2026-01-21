David Beckham, Victoria respond to Brooklyn's claims with new terms

David and Victoria Beckham reportedly set a new condition to reconcile with estranged son, Brooklyn Beckham after his shocking claims.
As per The Sun, a source shared that the Beckham family is giving Brooklyn the cold shoulder “if he is still with Nicola.”
The source said, “Despite everything that's happened, David and Victoria still love their son. He will always be their boy, and there will always be a place for him in their home.”
“They have tried everything in their power to mend their relationship with him and it hasn't worked. Now it feels like there is no going back while he is still with Nicola,” the tipster shared.
It is reported that Victoria's parents Jackie and Tony, as well as David's Sandra and Ted felt shattered to the core by Brooklyn's statement.
The source stated, “The grandparents are once again so upset. They feel powerless and don't know what to do.”
Notably, the report came after Brooklyn turned to his Instagram account on Monday to finally speak out against his mom and dad estrangement buzz.
In a long statement he denounced his relationship with his “performative” parents and revealed that his mum “hijacked his first dance” and said: “I have never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”
He also said he has no wish to reconcile with his family and is speaking out for himself “for the first time in my life”, claiming his parents have “controlled narratives about our family.”