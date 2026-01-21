Sophie Turner shares surprise travel plans as new series 'Steal' creates buzz  

Sophie Turner has plenty of surprise travel plans, which also include a country close to her heart!
The popular English actress, whose body of work includes Game of Thrones' Sansa Stark, has candidly expressed her thoughts on visiting India, as she thoroughly enjoyed watching Indian movies.
In conversation with India Today, Turner noted that she "would love to come back" to India, as she previously visited Jodhpur to attend her former brother-in-law, Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra’s wedding.
While promoting her Amazon Prime series, she also talked about how intense her character was in Steal and what drew her in.
"100 per cent (I am drawn to challenging roles). I’m only really attracted to those kinds of projects where I feel like I’m going to be in some sort of catatonic state for a lot of the movie or show," the Trust actress noted.
She continued, "I love putting myself in that situation. I always want to challenge myself and do something that’s stretching me, moulding me, shaping me differently."
It is significant to note that Sophie Turner's new drama series, Steal, which also stars Archie Madekwe in the leading role, is available on Amazon Prime on January 21, 2026.